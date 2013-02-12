Around the League

Kevin Kolb could see big pay cut with Arizona Cardinals

Published: Feb 12, 2013 at 06:18 AM

Given their dearth of options, the Arizona Cardinals might be prepared to give Kevin Kolb a final shot at their starting quarterback job in 2013.

But will Kolb have to take a pay cut to make that happen? It certainly sounds that way, according to recent comments by team president Michael Bidwill.

"Kevin's contract is probably something we're going to need to address," Bidwill said Tuesday on KTAR-AM in Arizona, according to ArizonaSports.com. "It's a big number and given the productivity and the questions about durability and everything, that's something that I think the reality is we need to sit down and discuss."

Bidwell said the decision whether Kolb starts is not in his hands.

"They're all going to take a look at the quarterbacks that we have and really look at the tape," he said. "I know they've been looking at that, they've got a meeting (Tuesday) to talk about all the free agents, the people and everything along those lines.

"But I think it's really, let's take a look at the guys that are on our roster first."

Kolb is due to earn $11 million in 2013, an ugly figure for a quarterback who has started just 14 games over the past two seasons. We just saw Michael Vick essentially slash his salary in half to keep his job with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kolb might have to do the same thing to give himself a shot at redemption in the desert.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

