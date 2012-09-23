Kevin Kolb, Cardinals roll over Eagles, move to 3-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Kevin Kolb threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns, and James Sanders returned one of Michael Vick's two fumbles 93 yards for a touchdown as the Arizona Cardinals ran over the Philadelphia Eagles 27-6 on Sunday for their best start in 38 years.
Kolb was sharp, hitting 17 of 24 passes, and Arizona (3-0) sacked Vick five times for its best start since 1974, more than a dozen years before the team moved to the desert. The Cardinals also have won seven consecutive home games, the second-longest streak in franchise history.
The Eaglesm, who had the NFL's best offense in the first two games, had three turnovers, running their season total to 12.
