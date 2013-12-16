Kevin Huber (jaw) headed to Cincinnati Bengals' IR

The result of the crushing (and possibly illegal) block absorbed by Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber on Sunday night could be more serious than originally believed.
Huber was diagnosed with a broken jaw after being leveled by Steelers linebacker Terence Garvin during an Antonio Brown punt return in Cincinnati's 30-20 loss. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the hit might also have resulted in a cracked vertebrae for Huber, according to a person who has spoken to the player.
The test results show a crack, but the current belief is that it's an old hairline fracture, not something caused by Garvin's hit.
Huber is headed to injured reserve. Signing a punter has moved to the top of the Bengals' priority list this week.
