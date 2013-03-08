Kevin Huber, Clark Harris sign contracts with Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have locked up their punter, Kevin Huber, with a five-year deal, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources involved in negotiations. The Bengals later confirmed Huber's signing.
The deal is worth an average of $2.8 million per year, with $6 million being paid out in the first two years, Rapoport reported.
Huber posted a career-best 42-yard net average per punt last season, downing 33 within the 20-yard line.
"Clark and Kevin are key specialists for us, and it's great to have them in the fold before free agency begins," Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said in a statement Friday. "They have played well and are still young guys. They are entering what should be the prime years of their careers."