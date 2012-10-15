Kevin Gilbride thanks Jim Harbaugh for statement

After San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement last week ripping Gilbride for his comments about 49ers defensive lineman Justin Smith, Gilbride's offensive line absolutely dominated against San Francisco in a 26-3 victory.
Jeremiah: Big Blue statement
"I have great respect for their front, and I have unbelievable respect for the guy (Smith), tremendous," Gilbride told the New York Daily News on Sunday. "But it (defensive holding) is something he does. He reaches out and grabs people. ...
"I thought it was just in a litany of compliments. ... all of a sudden, (Harbaugh) turned it into a negative thing. ... It was great. All of a sudden, now everybody in the country saw it. It worked well."
While we don't think Gilbride's comments made a difference, it's worth pointing out the Giants didn't allow a single sack of Eli Manning. Ahmad Bradshaw became the first Giants running back to run for 100 yards on the 49ers all season.
The 49ers' offense, meanwhile, didn't even reach the red zone. We agree with Daniel Jeremiah's take: This was the most impressive victory by any team all season. Gilbride and his charges served Harbaugh a dose of humble pie.