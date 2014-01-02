Kevin Gilbride retires as New York Giants coordinator

Following a season that was as disappointing as any in his memory, co-owner John Mara determined that the New York Giants' offense is "broken."
Coach Tom Coughlin was reluctant to part with offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride, which left the organization in a tricky situation.
A resolution was reached Thursday after a series of meetings between the coaching staff and front office.
A person informed of the decision has told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that Gilbride plans to announce his retirement Thursday. The team's official website announced Gilbride's retirement shortly thereafter.
The leading candidate to replace Gilbride is former Giants wide receivers and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan, who was recently let go as Buccaneers offensive coordinator.
Now 62, Gilbride first hit the radar of NFL fans when Oilers defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan took a swing at him in the middle of a game -- as highlighted in NFL Network's "A Football Life: Houston '93."
In addition to a head coaching stint with the San Diego Chargers in 1997 to 1998, Gilbride has coordinated the offenses of the Giants, Oilers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills since entering the NFL in 1990.
He deserves ever-lasting credit for earning a pair of Super Bowl rings with Eli Manning, but it's time for a fresh voice in the quarterback's ear. Manning has clearly regressed since the middle of last season.
The Giants finished 31st out of 32 offenses in Football Outsiders' 2013 metrics. It reached the point where fans began to refer to Gilbride as "Killdrive."
If Sullivan's Buccaneers offense is any indication, the Giants will lean more heavily on the ground attack in 2014 if Sullivan gets the job. That has always been a staple of Coughlin's philosophy in the first place.