Kevin Faulk hoping for one last run with Patriots

When Kevin Faulk was told on the morning of Super Bowl XLVI that he wouldn't dress for the New England Patriots, he cried.
It appeared to be the bittersweet end to a nice career, and perhaps that's why Faulk is now saying he's not ready to hang it up just yet.
"I am training to come back to play," Faulk told reporters on Wednesday, according to ESPN.com. "But it's not up to me. It's up to the team and everything, but I am planning on coming back to play, so we'll see what happens."
Faulk carved out a nice niche on the great Patriots offenses of the 2000s, compiling more than 7,000 total yards and 31 touchdowns. Faulk has played 13 seasons with New England and is not interested in another team.
"If it doesn't come, it doesn't come. I'm content with it," he said. "If a phone call doesn't come from the New England Patriots, are you ready for that? Yes, I am."
Faulk's mind-set reminded us of C.J. Nitkowski, the former Major League pitcher who wrote a wistful blog piece last month on the tangle of emotions a professional athlete must face when the phone stops ringing.
If Faulk can't relate now, he probably will soon enough.