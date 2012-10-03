Kevin Boss put on Kansas City Chiefs' injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense took a substantial hit Wednesday with news that tight end Kevin Boss was placed on injured reserve because of concussion issues.
The Kansas City Star reported that doctors told Boss he would not be cleared for the rest of the season. Boss suffered the concussion following a 29-yard reception in a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
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"When he didn't make the comeback, and it was taking time, I was kind of concerned there might be an issue, because generally they do those baseline tests and you can make a comeback, you see improvement," coach Romeo Crennel told reporters Wednesday. "So when it took a little longer to show improvement, I thought there could be an issue, and found out there was one."
The move to IR impacts a Chiefs offense that envisioned a potent two-tight end attack comprised of Boss and Tony Moeaki. Boss was a smart signing by the Chiefs: a low-cost, high-ceiling investment that had real potential if everything fell into place.
Boss has a history of concussions, and we can safely assume his symptoms are fairly pronounced for him to be shut down in early October. Considering Boss' history, it's hard to envision the Chiefs taking on the $2.4 million salary he's due to receive in 2013.
"I think the doctors, they do their job," Crennel added. "They look at all the things and make the decision, and in their determination, they decided not to let him play again."