Kevin Barnes traded from Washington Redskins to Detroit Lions

Kevin Barnes reportedly was told Monday he was out of work.
Instead, the cornerback is getting a change of scenery.
The Washington Redskins traded Barnes to the Detroit Lions on Monday for a conditional draft pick, the Redskins confirmed in a release on their official website.
The fourth-year pro was told earlier in the day he had been cut by the Redskins, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Washington Post.