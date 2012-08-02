Kentwan Balmer still missing from Redskins camp

Where is Kentwan Balmer?
The Washington Redskins would love to know after the defensive end failed to show up at Redskins Park for a second straight day.
Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan said Thursday that Balmer's absence is unexcused. The team has been unable to reach him.
Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, ProFootballTalk.com reported that Balmer has apparently changed his phone number. The number the team has on file no longer works.
This isn't the first time Balmer has went off the grid during his NFL career. He failed to show up to San Francisco 49ers training camp on time in 2010, prompting a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.
Assuming Balmer is OK, we don't imagine this will help his chances of sticking with the Redskins. Then again, playing football might not be on Balmer's agenda at this point.
Update: Linebacker Lorenzo Alexandertold reporters that Balmer "decided to leave" the team, according to Comcast SportsNet Washington.
"I wish him the best," Alexander said. "Hopefully, he understands sometimes you just have to finish things through. In this business, you're always interviewing for 31 other teams."