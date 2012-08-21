Kenrick Ellis, New York Jets DT, won't be suspended by NFL

New York Jets defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis will not be suspended by the NFL after receiving a 45-day jail sentence in a plea deal on a charge of misdemeanor assault and battery.
"The review has concluded, but there is nothing for us to announce," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com and NFL Network on Tuesday.
Ellis could have been disciplined by the NFL, according to the league's player-conduct policy, even though the incident happened while he was in college.
Ellis was sentenced to 45 days in a Virginia prison in May after a fight while in college at Hampton University in 2010. The Jamaican citizen was also subject to possible deportation.
By entering an Alford plea, he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that prosecutors could prove the case against him. Under an agreement with the court, the 2011 third-round draft pick was granted a split-sentence -- 23 days in prison before the season, and the remaining 22 beginning next March 1.
The split sentence allowed Ellis to attend training camp and play in the regular season and playoffs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.