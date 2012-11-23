Kenny Phillips says he successfully appealed NFL's $30K fine

New York Giants safety Kenny Phillips said Friday he successfully appealed a $30,000 fine that was issued by the NFL for a hit that occurred against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Pedulla of The New York Times reported.
Phillips, who claimed he has paid several fines over the past two seasons for delivering illegal hits, said his latest fine was dropped by the NFL after he provided his description of the play and photographic evidence of the hit. The fine stemmed from a Sept. 16 collision with Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson. Referees did not call a penalty on play.
"I'm glad I won that one because it was the biggest (fine)," Phillips said, according to The New York Times.
Phillips has not played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his right knee on Sept. 30. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.