Kenny Phillips fined $30K by NFL; one of four Giants docked

Published: Sep 21, 2012 at 10:35 AM

NEW YORK -- Safety Kenny Phillips has been fined $30,000 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness, one of four New York Giants disciplined for their conduct in last Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Phillips, a repeat offender who also was fined last season, drew this fine for striking defenseless Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson on a pass play. No penalty flag was thrown.

Other Giants disciplined were running back Andre Brown, $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle on Brandon McDonald during an interception return; and offensive linemen David Baas and Kevin Boothe, fined $7,875 for unnecessary roughness at the end of the game when the Buccaneers plowed into the line as QB Eli Manning was taking a knee.

Fined $21,000 were Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons for helmet-to-helmet contact with New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez; New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo for hitting defenseless Arizona Cardinals wide recevier Early Doucet in the head and neck; and Buffalo Bills safety Da'Norris Searcy for the same offense against Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kevin Boss.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate drew a $21,000 fine for an illegal blindside block on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster's hit on Dominek Hixon that resulted in a concussion for the Giants receiver -- he missed Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers -- cost Foster $21,000 for striking a defenseless player in the neck and head area.

Jets safety LaRon Landry said he will appeal his fine by the NFL of $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle against Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown.

Landry has three personal foul penalties in two games, and says he needs to be more "strategic," especially on plays near the sideline.

"I'm not trying to injure a guy, and not trying to play dirty," Landry said. "I'm just trying to make a play."

Washington Redskins wide recevier Josh Morgan was hit for $7,875 for throwing the ball at St. Louis Rams cornerback Cortland Finnegan. The resulting 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty forced Washington to try a 62-yard field goal in a three-point loss.

Also from that game, Redskins linebacker Lorenzo Alexander was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle of wide receiver Danny Amendola, and Rams rookie cornerback Janoris Jenkins got the same amount for unnecessary roughness against tight end Fred Davis.

Also fined $15,750 was Miami Dolphins safety Jimmy Wilson for his late hit on Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer. New England safety Steve Gregory was docked $7,875 for a late hit on Cardinals tight end Todd Heap.

