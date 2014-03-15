Kenny Britt will visit New England Patriots on Sunday

Free-Agent Tracker
The former Tennessee Titans wide receiver is set to visit the New England Patriots on Sunday after meeting with the St. Louis Rams on Friday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source informed of Britt's schedule.
The Washington Redskins are also working on a visit for Britt, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer.
The Patriots have been busy through the first week of free agency, signingcornerbacksDarrelle Revis and Brandon Browner, while re-signing wide receiver Julian Edelman.
The first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft presents an interesting case for a prospective team. Although Britt's short career has been marred by knee injuries and off-the-field concerns, his talent merits a long look from a team in need of a pass-catcher.
He finished the 2013 regular season with 11 receptions for 96 yards and zero touchdowns after losing playing time to rookie Justin Hunter.
