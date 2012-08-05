Kenny Britt to meet with Roger Goodell about DUI arrest

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday at league headquarters to discuss his recent DUI arrest, a league source told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.
Britt, who could be facing a suspension under the NFL's personal-conduct policy, met with Goodell last year and promised he wouldn't have any more off-the-field incidents, according to TitanInsider.com. Britt has had eight run-ins with the law since the Titans drafted him 30th overall in 2009.
"What I expect tomorrow is a lot of questions," Britt said Sunday, via The Associated Press.
Britt was arrested and charged with driving under the influence July 20 after he attempted to pass through a security gate at the Fort Campbell Army installation on the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
Britt is on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from his third surgery on his knees within the past year.
