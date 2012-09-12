Kenny Britt to get limited snaps for Tennessee Titans

Kenny Britt's one-game suspension is over, but don't expect him to instantly step into a starring role on the Tennessee Titans' offense.
Britt returned to practice Wednesday and should make his season debut Sunday against the San Diego Chargers, after serving a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest on suspicion of DUI. Titans coach Mike Munchak said Britt will play in the "15 to 25 snap range," according to Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean.
The Titans will play it safe with Britt, who is coming off three knee procedures in a 12-month span. He had surgery on his right knee after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in a game last September. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in May, then had another arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in July.
Britt is a wild card in Tennessee this season. At the time of his injury last September, he was producing as well as any wideout in the NFL this side of Calvin Johnson. If he can get back to that level, Jake Locker and the Titans' offense have the potential to be dynamic.