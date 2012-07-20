Kenny Britt, Tennessee Titans WR, charged with DUI

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Kenny Britt is in trouble with the law again. Britt was charged with driving under the influence and implied consent while trying to gain access to the Fort Campbell, Ky., Army base, a military spokesman confirmed to NFL.com and NFL Network.
WGFX-FM in Nashville was the first outlet to report the arrest.
At approximately 3:30 a.m. ET, Britt was taken into the custody of Fort Campbell military police for suspicion of driving while intoxicated as he attempted to access Fort Campbell through its main gate. (When charged, it was changed from DWI to DUI.) Britt was released on his own recognizance and his vehicle was impounded.
"We've got civilian guards and military police and soldiers at the gates. As he attempted to come on to the post there was some suspicion (of driving while intoxicated)," Fort Campbell spokesperson Bob Jenkins said.
The military said Britt refused a breathalyzer test and that he was given a field sobriety test.
"We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more facts," the Titans said in a team statement.
This continues a string of high-profile NFL arrests over the last week and continues a troubling pattern for Britt. He was arrested for three separate incidents in 2011 alone. This would make at least seven police incidents since he entered the league in 2009.
It has been a rough offseason for Britt, who has undergone three surgeries since he last played an NFL game. Britt suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament during Week 3 last season.
Commissioner Roger Goodell chose not to suspend Britt after repeated incidents that occurred during the 2011 NFL lockout. Given that Britt is a repeat offender, it would not be a surprise if significant punishment was handed out from the league this time.