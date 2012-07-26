Kenny Britt, Tennessee Titans receiver, placed on PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed Kenny Britt on the physically unable to perform list as the receiver recovers from his third surgery on his knees within the past 10 months.
The Titans also placed rookie safety Markelle Martin on the list Wednesday. Both can practice once they pass a physical.
Tennessee reports for training camp Friday, and Britt's availability for practice was doubtful after the team confirmed he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee after the team's minicamp in June. He tore his right ACL in September and had a second surgery on that knee in May.
Britt also was charged with driving under the influence July 20 when trying to drive onto the Fort Campbell Army installation.
