Kenny Britt, St. Louis Rams agree on one-year contract

Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the wide receiver has agreed to a one-year, $1.4 million deal with the St. Louis Rams, according to a source involved in the deal. The contract has a maximum value of $2.9 million if all incentives are met.
ESPN's Adam Schefter and ProFootballTalk first reported the agreement.
Word of the deal comes a week after Rams general manager Les Snead told ProFootballTalk the Rams' chances of landing Britt were "better than 50 percent."
Britt had also visited with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins. Britt's surgically repaired knees have already passed a Rams physical, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.
Britt represents one of the great curiosities of free agency. The wide receiver showed flashes of All-Pro ability in 2010 and 2011 with the Tennessee Titans, but knee problems and off-the-field issues have taken center stage in recent years.
Britt's modest deal with the Rams represents that uncertainty, but also gives him an opportunity to rebuild his brand in a new setting. The Rams have a crowded depth chart at wideout, with Chris Givens, Tavon Austin, Brian Quick, Austin Pettis and Stedman Bailey all in the mix. Britt and Quick are most likely to be competing for a role this summer.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" reviews potential landing spots for DeSean Jackson and declares this week's winners and losers.