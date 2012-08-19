Kendrick Lewis' shoulder injury to sideline him from Chiefs

Published: Aug 19, 2012 at 03:41 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' depth in the defensive backfield is already being tested.

Starting safety Kendrick Lewis is out with a right shoulder injury he sustained early in the Chiefs' preseason loss to the St. Louis Rams on Saturday night. Lewis was helping to make a tackle when he appeared to hurt his shoulder, and he immediately left the game.

Brandt: A new day in Missouri

The Chiefs and Rams struggled in 2011, but Gil Brandt says both teams are turning things around behind new leadership. More ...

His right arm was in a sling after the Chiefs' 31-17 loss.

Kansas City coach Romeo Crennel said Sunday that Lewis will miss "a bit of time," but did not provide details on the injury or a more definitive timetable.

Lewis is expected to wear a sling for several more days before starting a rehab program, but Crennel said the two-year starter is not considered a candidate for injured reserve.

"He has to have no surgery or anything like that," Crennel said, "but he has to rest that shoulder and immobilize it a little bit before we can start movement."

Lewis was clearly frustrated with the injury, spiking his helmet into the sideline turf at the Edward Jones Dome after leaving the field. He had surgery in the offseason to repair a torn pectoral, which ultimately limited him during the Chiefs' offseason program.

"He injured the same shoulder before," Crennel said, "(but) it's a different injury."

Lewis was the Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick two years ago, but has developed into a reliable playmaker in the defensive backfield. He started 10 of 12 games as a rookie, and all 16 last year, when he made 47 tackles and intercepted three passes.

