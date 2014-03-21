Kendrick Lewis says he's joining Houston Texans

After sitting on the sidelines early in free agency, Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith is joining the game.
Minutes after Smith finalized a trade sending Matt Schaub to the Raiders, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Kendrick Lewis tweeted that he has agreed to terms with the Texans.
Lewis, 26 in June, started 50 games in four seasons with the Chiefs. Although he was solid early in his career, his play has tailed off since suffering a shoulder injury in 2012.
The Texans have Danieal Manning and promising 2013 second-round draft pick D.J. Swearinger as starters, which likely reduces Lewis to a backup role with his new team.
With the exception of Lewis replacing Brice McCain on the roster, the secondary will return intact from last season.
