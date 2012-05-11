Kendall Wright receives his first football playbook -- ever

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans' playbook is something very new to Kendall Wright. Not because he's a rookie and a first-round NFL draft pick.
It's the first playbook he has ever had.
The wide receiver played at Baylor, where coach Art Briles uses practices, film study and meetings to teach plays signaled into the offense. Nothing was written down and bundled into a playbook of any form. And when Wright played quarterback in high school in Pittsburg, Texas, he didn't have a playbook there, either.
"For me, it's learning everything," Wright said Friday afternoon after his second session in the Titans' rookie minicamp. "I was just out there. We had a lot of different stuff we ran at Baylor. But right now I have a playbook that I'm studying every night and going over with coaches in the meetings. It's a different learning process for me."
Wright has plenty of company right now among 24 Titans rookies who are participating in two days of orientation and practices before veterans return Monday to resume the offseason program.
Learning the playbook shouldn't be a problem for Wright, who said he memorized more than 300 plays at Baylor and already knows several plays from the Titans' playbook despite only arriving in town Thursday.
"It's a big book with a lot of plays in it, so I'm just looking at whatever (receivers coach Dave Ragone) wants me to look at," Wright said. "I'm just soaking it all in and going through it every day."
With plenty of needs on defense, the Titans surprisingly took Wright with the 20th overall pick in last month's draft. He set Baylor records by catching 302 passes for 4,004 yards and 30 touchdown passes while working with Robert Griffin III, the No. 2 overall pick by the Washington Redskins.
"Kendall looks good," Titans coach Mike Munchak said. "He looks like we thought. A lot of learning going on, a lot of teaching going on. ... It's hard to get too excited over a rookie after a day or two, but I think all the guys look like we thought they would."
