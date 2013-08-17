Kendall Wright, Akeem Ayers injured in Titans' loss

Kendall Wright finally entered training camp in football shape. Now he hopes a knee injury hasn't undone all his hard work.
The Tennessee Titans wide receiver limped off the field during Saturday night's preseason game and was carted to the locker room. Wright didn't return and said afterward that he had an MRI but didn't know the results.
"Right now, I am (worried)," Wright said, via The Associated Press. "I'm just waiting and being patient."
Wright told The Tennessean he is trying to be optimistic. He believes the injury is merely a sprain, and the newspaper reported early indications are just that.
Titans linebacker Akeem Ayers also left the 27-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with an ankle injury. He made his way to the sideline, but he was carted to the locker room, and Titans coach Mike Munchak told The AP the injury appeared to be a bruise.
Heading into training camp, Titans defensive coordinator Jerry Gray predicted a breakout season for Ayers, who was Tennessee's leading tackler last season. Ayers emerged as a pass-rushing force down the stretch, notching six sacks in the final nine games.
Gray spent a portion of the offseason watching Denver Broncos tape for clues on how Ayers could swing from linebacker to defensive end in the fashion of Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil.
With increasingly brittle Colin McCarthy nursing a hamstring injury, the Titans might be without two of their three starting linebackers for the regular-season tuneup versus the Atlanta Falcons next week.
UPDATE: NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that X-rays on Ayer's knee were negative, per a person informed of the injury. Ayers is set to undergo an MRI exam that will help determine his availability, per Rapoport.