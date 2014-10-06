Around the League

Kenbrell Thompkins claimed by Oakland Raiders

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 09:21 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Three weeks after signing San Diego Chargers castoff Vincent Brown, the Oakland Raiders are taking another flier on an intriguing wide receiver.

The Raiders claimed Kenbrell Thompkinsoff waivers from the New England Patriots on Monday, the team announced.

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was among those who were "shocked" that Thompkins is no longer in New England after Tom Brady and Bill Belichick spent the summer praising the second-year receiver.

"I thought he was a pretty good player," Talib told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver on Sunday. "But that ain't the weirdest thing I've seen Bill do."

Belichick explained Sunday that Thompkins was cut because the Pats needed his roster spot with so many injuries on defense.

"I enjoyed working with (Thompkins)," Belichick said, "and I hope we get the opportunity to work with him in the future."

The addition of Thompkins is the latest sign that Denarius Moore has fallen out of favor with the Raiders' coaching staff. Andre Holmes and James Jones were the top two receivers versus the Dolphinsin London, with Brown working in as the third option ahead of Moore.

For the price of a waiver claim, Thompkins is a worthwhile addition for an organization that desperately needs wide receivers with the ability to separate from coverage. Holmes, Jones and Brown can certainly make plays at the point of the catch, but they lack Thompkins' speed.

Thompkins will need a few weeks to get up to speed in Greg Olson's offense. It won't be a surprise if he's playing a significant role by Thanksgiving.

