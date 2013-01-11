Ken Whisenhunt to interview Saturday with Chargers

The interview schedule is getting a little busy in San Diego.
Former Bears coach Lovie Smith was en route in the morning for a Friday interview. Now former Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt is scheduled for a Saturday session, sources told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Whisenhunt won a Super Bowl as Steelers offensive coordinator, but had issues with his first head coaching job once quarterback Kurt Warner retired. The Cardinals went to the playoffs twice with Warner, but are 18-30 since he retired.
UPDATE:Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Gus Bradley interviewed for the Chargers head coaching job Thursday night, a Seahawks source told NFL.com's Albert Breer.