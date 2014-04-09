Ken Whisenhunt: Titans won't draft RB in first round

Following the release of Chris Johnson, general manager Ruston Webster acknowledged the Tennessee Titans will "definitely" look to select a running back in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Although coach Ken Whisenhunt echoed Webster's sentiment that the backfield is a need area, he told NFL Media's Randy Moss on Wednesday that the Titans will not select a running back at No. 11 overall.
Given the diminishing importance of the position and the lack of an Adrian Peterson-level talent in this year's draft class, a second- or third-day pick is more realistic.
Any rookie would be added to an underwhelming mix that includes Shonn Greene, Dexter McCluster and Jackie Battle.
Even with the loss of Alterraun Verner, Whisenhunt warned Moss not to expect a first-round cornerback, either. The Titans think highly of young corners Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Coty Sensabaugh, Tommie Campbell and Khalid Wooten.
After picking up linebackers Shaun Phillips and Wesley Woodyard, right tackle Michael Oher, nose tackle Al Woods and McCluster in free agency, the Titans feel comfortable with a "best player available" approach to the draft's first round.
