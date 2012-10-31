Ken Whisenhunt not changing Arizona Cardinals' QBs

The Arizona Cardinals have quarterback issues. We knew that before training camp started. We knew that when John Skelton was named the starter the first time. We knew that before he was hurt and Kevin Kolb took over. We knew that before Kolb was rocked and Skelton got his job back.
Get the picture?
Cardinals fans have accepted the fact, I think, and are calling for rookie Ryan Lindley, a sixth-round draft pick out of San Diego State. Unfortunately for them, he won't help either.
"I'm sure there are a lot of fans saying a lot of things," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt told The Associated Press. "We're all frustrated with where we are because we feel like we're better than what our record indicates right now. We're going to continue to stay the course."
A 4-0 Cardinals start had us checking the Mayan calendar. Four consecutive losses and a .500 record seems about right. Arizona has the 31st-ranked offense and 24th-ranked passing offense in the NFL. Their fourth-ranked scoring defense can't carry all the weight all of the time.
This is a passing league, and the Cardinals are sans quarterback. We hope Larry Fitzgerald doesn't waste the prime of his career waiting for one.