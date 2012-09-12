Ken Whisenhunt: No decision on Cardinals' Week 2 QB

When John Skelton hurt his ankle last week, it looked like it could be a long-term injury. It turned out to be a "low ankle" sprain that ProFootballTalk reported would cost Skelton two to four weeks of action.
Despite all indications that Kevin Kolb will start this week against the New England Patriots, Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt won't tip his hand yet about his quarterback. Skelton didn't practice Wednesday.
"We still have some days," Whisenhunt said.
Kolb has not been told he's starting, according to Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic. Team president Michael Bidwill, on the other hand, said on the radio that Kolb was starting.
It would be shocking if Kolb doesn't get the call against the Patriots. The more important question is whether Kolb will continue to start when Skelton is healthy. Whisenhunt didn't want to go down that road, but the stakes here are obvious.
Kolb has a chance to reclaim his job if he keeps making game-winning throws. The next few weeks could wind up being his last chance to make the Cardinalsbelieve in him again.