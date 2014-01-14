Around the League

Presented By

Ken Whisenhunt mum on Tennessee Titans' personnel

Published: Jan 14, 2014 at 09:43 AM

The Tennessee Titans introduced Ken Whisenhunt as their new head coach Tuesday, agreeing to a deal with the San Diego Chargers' former offensive coordinator.

Some takeaways from Whisenhunt's first press conference in Nashville:

» Perhaps not surprisingly, Whisenhunt's first question concerned his plans for Jake Locker. Whisenhunt said he hasn't had the chance to evaluate the quarterback yet. "I liked Jake coming out (of college), and one thing we've been good at is putting people in positions to be successful."

» Whisenhunt thanked the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions for their interest, but the former Vanderbilt coach said the decision came down to comfort level. "This place is special to me. And that has a pull."

» Whisenhunt deftly sidestepped a question about whether he's entered a rebuilding process: "I don't think there's ever a game you go into thinking you're not going to win."

» How about Chris Johnson? Whisenhunt was predictably tight-lipped about the running back, who's likely to be a salary-cap casualty. He said Johnson's situation will be "something we look at over the next couple of weeks and months." That was a common answer Tuesday in matters of personnel.

» Whisenhunt said there was both and good and bad to take from his coaching tenure with the Arizona Cardinals. He said it obviously didn't end well, but it's something he can learn from. He pointed out he coached in six playoff games while in the desert.

» Asked about the talent of the team he inherits, Whisenhunt said that he saw the Titans in Week 3 while with the Chargers. He said he thought the defense had good personnel and played with good effort, acknowledging that a lot can change in 13 games.

» Could the Titans take a quarterback in the first round? Whisenhunt deferred to general manager Ruston Webster but added, "Anything is possible."

» Whisenhunt said he'll handle playcalling on offense "unless somebody tells me I can't."

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down all four divisional-round games and looked ahead to a monster Conference Championship weekend. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More