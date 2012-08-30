Ken Whisenhunt likely to name starting QB Friday

The summer's last remaining quarterback battle is finally nearing an end.
Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt is expected to pick between Kevin Kolb and John Skelton on Friday, Kent Somers of Sporting News reported Thursday.
Whisenhunt has taken his sweet time with this decision, perhaps because the core question lacks a compelling answer. Skelton has outpaced Kolb by a fraction in games, but reportedly not in practice.
When Kolb has played, he's looked abysmal for stretches behind Arizona's messy offensive line.
We're not sure what Whisenhunt is waiting for. The slow response reflects a contest that essentially lacks a winner. This quarterback competition has been an energy-suck on the team, and we expect both Kolb and Skelton to play this season -- for all the wrong reasons.