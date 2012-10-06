Around the League

Presented By

Ken Whisenhunt: Kevin Kolb plenty tough for Cardinals

Published: Oct 05, 2012 at 10:36 PM

It's been a rough week for Kevin Kolb. After taking eight sacks against in the Arizona Cardinals' 24-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, the quarterback absorbed nine more Thursday in a 17-3 loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 5

Daniel Jeremiah provides the six biggest matchups on this weekend's docket, including Drew Brees vs. Philip Rivers. More ...

But bloodied chin up, Mr. Kolb: Your coach says it's time to retire concerns about your toughness.

"I think he answered a lot of questions about that," Ken Whisenhunt said Friday, according to The Associated Press. "People were questioning his toughness or his ability to play in one of those kinds of games. He certainly did that."

Any quarterback who can stick it out behind the Cardinals' turnstile of an offensive line should get a break from having his toughness questioned. Cardinals guard Daryn Colledge believes Kolb has earned as much, and he says the offensive line has to do more to protect its quarterback.

"A lot of people said he wasn't tough, he'd been knocked out of a couple of games, he'd gotten some shots put on him," Colledge told The Associated Press, "but he's willing to stand in there and get a bloody nose. He's proved that and we want to keep fighting to for him. We take that personal. We want to protect him."

Whisenhunt refused to sound the alarm on the unit, saying the Cardinals have to "work better" at their pass protection. But more drastic measures could be needed with the likes of Mario Williams, Jared Allen, Aldon Smith and Clay Matthews on the schedule in the coming weeks. A spirited effort likely won't cut it next week against the Buffalo Bills if the Cards want to keep Kolb clean.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW