Ken Whisenhunt in as Chargers offensive coordinator

Ken Whisenhunt once was in the running to become the next head coach of the San Diego Chargers. The position of offensive coordinator will have to do.
Citing a source informed of the Chargers' plans, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning that the former Arizona Cardinals coach was finalizing language on a contract to run San Diego's offense under new coach Mike McCoy, who was hired this week to replace Norv Turner. The Chargers announced Thursday afternoon that the deal was done. McCoy will introduce Whisenhunt at a news conference at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, the team announced.
McCoy told reporters this week that he won't call plays in San Diego, meaning Whisenhunt will work closely with quarterback Philip Rivers to re-imagine an offense that ranked 31st in the NFL last season. The Chargers were more successful scoring points, ranking 20th in that category, but Rivers was erratic and turnover-prone, and the running game crumbled at critical junctures.
Whisenhunt struggled mightily with the Cardinals to develop a successful quarterback after Kurt Warner exited stage left, making Rivers a welcome sight for a coach saddled with Kevin Kolb, John Skelton and Ryan Lindley. We still imagine this attack will be littered with McCoy's fingerprints. It will be a group effort in San Diego.