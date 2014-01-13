Ken Whisenhunt hiring should aid Titans' Jake Locker

Jake Locker's Tennessee Titans career appeared to be foundering on the rocks after he went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury in November.
With a decision on Locker's $13 to 15 million fifth-year option due before the 2014 NFL Draft, there was some sentiment that the Titansmight targetJay Cutler or another quarterback in free agency.
Even better, Locker will now have the benefit of a well-respected quarterback tutor in new head coachKen Whisenhunt.
Entering a make-or-break season, Locker will be mentored by a coach who developed Ben Roethlisberger, took Kurt Warner to the Cardinals' first Super Bowl and turned Philip Rivers' stalled career around.
The Titans' full-court press on Whisenhunt over the past couple of days suggests the front office galvanized its opinion on Locker, placing a high priority on his graduation to franchise quarterback level.
While Chris Johnson's tenuous status as the face of the offenseremainsin jeopardy, the addition of Whisenhunt bodes well for Locker's future.
