Ken Whisenhunt hints Kevin Kolb likely Cardinals' Week 2 starter

Kolb came to Arizona with the idea of becoming the franchise quarterback a year ago, but struggled early in the season, then went down with a turf toe injury. Skelton came on and engineered a series of victories. Kolb returned and led the team to a victory over Dallas. But the following week, in a Dec. 11 game against San Francisco, he took a knee to the head on the third play and left with what turned out to be a season-ending concussion.