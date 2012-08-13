Ken Whisenhunt frustrated by Arizona Cardinals' QBs

The most impressive part of Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill's debut was how willing he was to pull the trigger on tough throws.
This is not a stat that shows up in the box score, but it's one of the key traits in great quarterbacks. Is the quarterback willing to throw the ball into a tight window? In the NFL, open players aren't open for long.
"We had some one-on-one matchups with receivers down the field tonight and we didn't get to them," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "We didn't throw them. Those are things that are frustrating."
Whisenhunt didn't single out if Kevin Kolb or John Skelton was the offending party here, but does it really matter? Kolb has a Blutarsky-like 0.0 passing rating through two games. Skelton has been better by comparison, but he has struggled badly, too.
Kolb has yet to shake his habit of seeing pressure and not decisively reading the defense. This isn't just about the preseason; he's struggled in practice, too.
No one seems to be winning this quarterback battle. That has to be frustrating for Whisenhunt too.