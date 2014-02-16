Around the League

Presented By

Ken Whisenhunt 'excited' for Jake Locker in Titans' O

Published: Feb 16, 2014 at 02:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

New coach Ken Whisenhuntwas noncommittal about Jake Locker as his starting quarterback in mid-January after accepting the Tennessee Titans job.

In an interview with The Tennessean's Jim Wyatt last week, Whisenhunt suggested that Locker will get the opportunity to prove he can be a franchise quarterback.

"I am excited about finding out what he can do with our offense and trying to make things that he does well, have success with that," Whisenhunt said. "You want to try and tailor what we do to fit what his strengths are. ... I have liked what I've seen from Jake."

Whisenhunt and the front office have intimated concerns about Locker's ability to stay healthy for 16 games.

If Jay Cutler hadn't signed a contract extension in Chicago, the Titans might have placed Locker on the back burner to chase down the former Vanderbilt star. With no exciting options in free agency, Whisenhunt will see if he can keep Locker healthy and harness his raw talent.

Locker is in good hands with Whisenhunt, who has shown a deft touch with Ben Roethlisberger, Kurt Warner and Philip Rivers.

Here's what else we learned from Whiz's interview with The Tennessean:

» NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported back in December that Chris Johnson is "almost certainly" gone if he doesn't take a pay cut. Johnson made it clear shortly thereafter that he has no intention of doing so. Since there is no March bonus payment due, Whisenhunt is content to delay the decision until later in the offseason. Our own Dan Hanzus has given Johnson a 95 percent chance of getting cut by the Titans.

» Asked to name players who have impressed in his evaluation process, Whisenhunt praised defensive end Derrick Morgan and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey. The secondary also played well, according to Whisenhunt, but the Titans are in danger of losingPro Bowl cornerback Alterraun Verner.

» On the other side of the ball, Whisenhunt singled out Kendall Wright as a "dynamic playmaker," which gibes with the previous coaching staff's assessment.

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys debate Joe Philbin's future in Miami before playing another round of "Win Wess' Toaster."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE