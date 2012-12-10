Ken Whisenhunt, Arizona Cardinals stumble into abyss

Following a wild defeat to the Seattle Seahawks that flaunted his team's hundreds of weaknesses out in the open, Ken Whisenhunt could only apologize.
Whisenhunt is under contract through next season, but the ugliest loss in franchise history has a way of clouding the path ahead. The Cardinals aren't a knee-jerk organization, however, and there are no indications Whisenhunt -- the only coach to take Arizona to a Super Bowl -- will be let go before or even after the season ends.
They once were 4-0, fresh off wins over the Seahawks and New England Patriots. Whisenhunt's team had won 11 of 13 dating to last year before ripping off nine consecutive losses. That tumble directly links to the lack of good quarterback play, or, more specifically, to the abundance of terrible quarterback play.
"I don't know what will be available in the draft and free agency, but you have to look at all options," Whisenhunt acknowledged Monday, via Mike Jurecki of KGME-AM.
In what has become a ponderous storyline for anyone still paying attention to this team, Whisenhunt acknowledged after the loss that he still isn't clear who will start under center this weekend against the Detroit Lions. When Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic pressed him on the question, Whisenhunt asked: "Do *you* play?"