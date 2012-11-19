Ken Whisenhunt: Arizona Cardinals haven't picked QB

This will sound familiar: Coach Ken Whisenhunt hasn't decided who will start at quarterback for his Arizona Cardinals when they play the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
John Skelton was pulled in the second quarter of the Cardinals' 23-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in favor of rookie Ryan Lindley. Complicating matters, Kevin Kolb has crept back into the picture and hopes to practice after missing four games with rib and shoulder injuries, per the team's official website.
Quarterback isn't the only position of unrest in the desert:
» Whisenhunt also discussed changes in the backfield, saying Beanie Wells (knee) would be activated from the injured reserve/designated to return list this week and play against the Rams. That eases the pain of a running attack that ranks 30th in the NFL and currently scares nobody with LaRod Stephens-Howling and William Powell sharing carries.
» The coach said he benched rookie wide receiver Michael Floyd for incorrectly lining up on a play and botching an earlier route against the Rams. "When you are where we are offensively, you have to create a sense of urgency to make plays and be held accountable for that," Whisenhunt said.
» Don't rule out coaching changes, either. Whisenhunt acknowledged that his staff might see their responsibilities altered. He pointed to play-calling as "something that you look at," but he stopped short of anointing himself for the role. "It's tough. It's tough," Whisenhunt said of the team's six-game losing streak. "Don't think for a second it doesn't burn a hole in my gut or in the players' bellies."