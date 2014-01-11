Ken Whisenhunt a clear favorite for Detroit Lions job

Ken Whisenhunt is hard at work for the San Diego Chargers this week, but it's unlikely to be a working arrangement that continues much longer.
Whisenhunt interviewed with the Detroit Lions on Thursday and remains the clear front-runner to become their next head coach. A source close to the search told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, "It is all Whiz."
Rapoport said Saturday on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay" that a deal between the Lions and Whisenhunt could come together quickly if the Chargers are knocked off by the heavily favored Denver Broncos in Sunday's divisional playoffs.
Whisenhunt has been a busy man this week, prepping for the playoff game while interviewing with the Lions, Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns.
Whisenhunt was hired as the Chargers' offensive coordinator last year after being fired as coach of the Arizona Cardinals. He compiled a record of 45-51 in six seasons with Arizona, coming painfully close to a Super Bowl XLIII win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Whisenhunt's offensive background and reputation as a respected disciplinarian makes him a strong fit for the Lions, who could use a kick in the pants.