Ken Clark, former Indianapolis Colts running back, dies

OMAHA, Neb. -- Ken Clark, one of the top all-time rushers at Nebraska who went on to play for the Indianapolis Colts, has died. He was 46.
His cousin, Stephanie Clark of Omaha, confirmed Clark's death. She said he died of a heart attack in Minneapolis on Saturday.
Clark was a two-time All-Big Eight running back for the Cornhuskers, rushing for more than 1,000 yards both his junior and senior seasons.
His career highlight came in 1988, when he ran for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders and Oklahoma State. His three-year rushing total of 3,037 yards ranks seventh on Nebraska's career chart.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press