Kelvin Hayden, Chicago Bears agree to one-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with cornerback Kelvin Hayden.
Hayden injured his hamstring in training camp last year with Chicago and sat out the season. In 2012, he tied for the NFL lead with four opponent fumble recoveries for the Bears.
Hayden has started 49 of 101 games played for Indianapolis (2005-10), Atlanta (2011) and Chicago (2012-13) after being drafted in the second round by the Colts in 2005. He has 345 tackles, 12 interceptions and three return touchdowns in his career.
