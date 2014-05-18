Kelvin Benjamin impresses at Panthers rookie camp

"I'm sure Cam is not mad at me now," general manager Dave Gettleman said of his star quarterback after the Panthers used the No. 28 overall pick to grab wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in this month's draft.
If Saturday's minicamp activity is any indication, Cam Newton should be in a fine place with Carolina's front office shot-caller.
Benjamin dazzled those gathered at the team's rookie camp by leaping up "to make a one-handed snag with two defenders draped all over him," according to David Newton of ESPN.com.
Mere feet away, Gettleman "bent over and grabbed his knees. Then he stood and grabbed his heart," per the report. "Then he smiled."
"I'm not sure why everybody got so excited," coach Ron Rivera later quipped, before saying of Benjamin: "That was pretty impressive. He's got the kind of ability you're looking for."
The 6-foot-5 rookie has drawn comparisons to Alshon Jeffery, but also hits the scene as a raw, boom-or-bust talent after just one season of major production at Florida State. He's an intriguing match for Cam and a soothing balm for the Panthers, who desperately needed help at the position after waving goodbye to three of the team's top four pass-catchers from a season ago.
While we'd be surprised if even two rookie wideouts surpass the 1,000-yard mark this season -- it's a rarity for first-year targets -- Benjamin is primed for an every-down role out of the gate. In short, hold on to your heart, Mr. Gettleman.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" plays the post-draft version of the game "What's More Likely" and breaks down all the latest news.