Kelly: Eagles would listen if teams want Mark Sanchez

Backup quarterback might be a job nobody wants, but when a team employs a good one he can be a big asset.
Not only does a stellar backup give a team insurance if a starter goes down with injury, but -- as the Philadelphia Eagles know well -- a solid backup can be a trade chip.
In that vein, Eagles coach Chip Kelly was asked Sunday what he'd say if another team called and said they were interested in backup Mark Sanchez.
"What are you giving me?" Kelly replied, per CSN Philly. "I mean, we'll listen to anything for anybody. We're not just going to put our head in the sand and say no. It better be a pretty good deal in terms of what it is. But that's not in any of our thought process."
Now, certainly it's true that every team will listen to offers on just about any player on their roster. What is interesting here is that this question is being asked about a man who just a few months ago left New York better known as Mr. Butt Fumble than being a competent quarterback a team might actually covet.
Two preseason games have apparently changed the narrative. Sanchez has completed 18-of-22 passes (82 percent) for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
"Mark has played well, but we haven't had anybody call or ask us anything," Kelly said. "That's not something we're talking about because you're just spending time on things that could happen, should happen. I don't know. But I know we're really happy about him."
Despite how Jets fans view Sanchez, he's far from an incompetent signal-caller. After what Kelly did for starting quarterback Nick Foles last year we shouldn't be surprised if the coach makes Sanchez useful, even if it's as a trade chip down the road.
