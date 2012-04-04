Keller in talks with Jets on contract extension

The offense for the New York Jets was a disjointed mess last season, a lethal cocktail of underachieving play and indecisive strategy that culminated with Santonio Holmes' infamous tantrum on New Year's Day in Miami.
If there was one beacon in the storm, it came via steady tight end Dustin Keller. Likely aware of this fact, the Jets have had preliminary contract discussions with Keller, according to ESPN.com.
Keller will earn just over $3 million in 2012, the final year of his rookie deal. Having recently signed Mark Sanchez to a long-term extension, it makes sense for the team to lock up the quarterback's favorite target.
Last season, Keller led the team in receptions (65), receiving yards (815), receptions of 20-plus yards (12) and receiving first downs (39).
They aren't Gronkowski numbers, but Keller has improved in each of his four seasons since the Jets selected him in the first round of the 2008 draft. The team's offensive momentum has a tendency to ebb and flow depending on how often Keller touches the ball.
In a time of disarray for the franchise, signing Keller to a multiyear deal would send a message that the plot isn't completely lost at Florham Park.