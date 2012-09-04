Kellen Winslow works out for New England Patriots

The New England Patriots continue to kick the tires of some of the biggest names cut over the weekend by NFL teams.
On the heels of the news that the Patriotsworked out former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Mike Kafka on Tuesday, they also worked out tight end Kellen Winslow, a source told NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.
Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com first reported that New England would have Winslow in for a workout.
Winslow was recently cut by the Seattle Seahawks. It's hard to imagine the Patriots signing him before Week 1 when his contract would be guaranteed. The Patriots already have tight ends Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez, and Visanthe Shiancoe on the roster. But Shiancoe hasn't been healthy and the team may just be performing due diligence in case of an injury.
They could also be potentially doing Winslow's agent Drew Rosenhaus a favor. They have done a lot of business with him over the years and often work out his clients. They did so recently with Plaxico Burress. Gronkowski and Shiancoe are also Rosenhaus clients.