Kellen Winslow to try out for New York Jets next week

Free agent Kellen Winslow told NFL Network's "NFL AM" in late March that several teams were interested in his services. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers never extended an offer, but the tight end finally has a legitimate suitor.
Winslow has been invited to try out for the New York Jetsat next week's minicamp, a source told NFL.com's Albert Breer. In addition to Winslow, the Jets confirmed Saturday night that wide receiver Mike Sims-Walker and defensive lineman Leger Douzable have been invited to try out.
Credit Winslow's agent for recognizing a prime opportunity. Despite a series of offseasonpuffpieces on 28-year-old "Aussie" Hayden Smith -- a former rugby player for the English club Saracens -- the Jets have more question marks at tight end than any team in the league.
If Winslow's infamously balky knee is as healthy as he claims, he should have little trouble convincing the Jets that he's worthy of a roster spot. Once he gets his foot in the door, it's a straight shot up the shallow depth chart.