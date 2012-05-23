Kellen Winslow sued for more than $130K in damages

The suit, recently filed in San Diego Superior Court, alleges that Persian rugs "were stained with dog urine and also littered with dog feces," and that the home smelled of animal waste, according to the newspaper. The walls of the master bedroom allegedly had holes in it, and outdoor furniture was "pocked with cigarette and cigar burns." The suit also alleges that Winslow's final rent payment was $500 short of the $9,000 per month that he owed, and that the couple has unpaid utilities bills from their six months at the home.