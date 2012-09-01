Kellen Winslow's release among Saturday's big moves

After the massive housecleaning done around the NFL on Friday, Saturday's transactions proved to be a compelling follow up.
These are the cruelest cuts. Players think they've made the team one day, and get waived the next as 32 teams look to improve the bottom of their roster. We'll be posting all day at Around the League and have a practice squad tracker getting updated for all you diehards.
Cut tracker
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Seneca Wallace was just one of the many notable players released. Who else was cut? More ...
Here are the moves you need to know from Saturday:
- The Seahawks cut Kellen Winslow, just a few months after the team acquired him for a conditional draft pick from Tampa. It's a rapid fall for Winslow, who was still productive in Tampa last year despite endless knee surgeries. Winslow reportedly wouldn't take a pay cut to stay with the team. Zach Miller and Anthony McCoy are Seattle's remaining tight ends.
- It was interesting to see who wasn't claimed waivers. Mike Kafka is attracting interest from a handful of teams, but no one took his contract. He's a free agent. The same is true for former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was due $1.9 million. Expect both players to find homes.
- With Jason Witten highly questionable for Week 1, the Cowboys picked up another tight end: Colin Cochart. That cost No. 3 quarterback Stephen McGee his job.
- New England made a very interesting acquistion, picking up wide receiver Greg Salas from the Ramsin exchange for a late-round pick in 2015. Salas is a slot receiver in the Wes Welker mode and showed promise under Josh McDaniels in St. Louis last year. The move gives the Patriots improved depth and insurance for Welker leaving in 2013. It decreses the chances of Jabar Gaffney returning to the team.
- To make room for Salas, the Patriots released inside linebacker Bobby Carpenter. He was expected to be a top backup at the position. It's a surprising move after Carpenter reportedly had a strong camp. Brandon Spikes is a rather injury-prone starter.
- Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano couldn't help but add one of his former Dolphins receivers. Clyde Gates is now in New York and defensive lineman Marcus Dixon was cut loose. It's not a great sign for New York's wideout crew when it is adding Miami's leftovers.
- Former Redskins receiver Anthony Armstrong, rumored to be involved in a trade to the Dolphins on Friday, was claimed by the team on Saturday afternoon. The Dolphinscut running back Steve Slaton to make room.
- The owner of the Jets' only preseason touchdown, running back Terrance Ganaway, was claimed by the Rams. Offensive Brian Schottenheimer stuck it to his old team.
- Packers reserve receiver Tori Gurley is reportedly joining Minnesota's practice squad. Gurley turned down a chance to join Minnesota's active roster late last year to stay on Green Bay's practice squad, but he couldn't crack the Packers' 53-man roster again in camp.