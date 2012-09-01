Around the League

Presented By

Kellen Winslow's release among Saturday's big moves

Published: Sep 01, 2012 at 08:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

After the massive housecleaning done around the NFL on Friday, Saturday's transactions proved to be a compelling follow up.

These are the cruelest cuts. Players think they've made the team one day, and get waived the next as 32 teams look to improve the bottom of their roster. We'll be posting all day at Around the League and have a practice squad tracker getting updated for all you diehards.

Cut tracker

Seneca-Wallace-120901.jpg

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Seneca Wallace was just one of the many notable players released. Who else was cut? More ...

» Practice squad signings

Here are the moves you need to know from Saturday:

  1. The Seahawks cut Kellen Winslow, just a few months after the team acquired him for a conditional draft pick from Tampa. It's a rapid fall for Winslow, who was still productive in Tampa last year despite endless knee surgeries. Winslow reportedly wouldn't take a pay cut to stay with the team. Zach Miller and Anthony McCoy are Seattle's remaining tight ends.
  1. It was interesting to see who wasn't claimed waivers. Mike Kafka is attracting interest from a handful of teams, but no one took his contract. He's a free agent. The same is true for former Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was due $1.9 million. Expect both players to find homes.
  1. With Jason Witten highly questionable for Week 1, the Cowboys picked up another tight end: Colin Cochart. That cost No. 3 quarterback Stephen McGee his job.
  1. New England made a very interesting acquistion, picking up wide receiver Greg Salas from the Ramsin exchange for a late-round pick in 2015. Salas is a slot receiver in the Wes Welker mode and showed promise under Josh McDaniels in St. Louis last year. The move gives the Patriots improved depth and insurance for Welker leaving in 2013. It decreses the chances of Jabar Gaffney returning to the team.
  1. To make room for Salas, the Patriots released inside linebacker Bobby Carpenter. He was expected to be a top backup at the position. It's a surprising move after Carpenter reportedly had a strong camp. Brandon Spikes is a rather injury-prone starter.
  1. Jets offensive coordinator Tony Sparano couldn't help but add one of his former Dolphins receivers. Clyde Gates is now in New York and defensive lineman Marcus Dixon was cut loose. It's not a great sign for New York's wideout crew when it is adding Miami's leftovers.
  1. Former Redskins receiver Anthony Armstrong, rumored to be involved in a trade to the Dolphins on Friday, was claimed by the team on Saturday afternoon. The Dolphinscut running back Steve Slaton to make room.
  1. The owner of the Jets' only preseason touchdown, running back Terrance Ganaway, was claimed by the Rams. Offensive Brian Schottenheimer stuck it to his old team.
  1. The Coltsclaimed three players, including former Patriots safety Sergio Brown.
  1. Packers reserve receiver Tori Gurley is reportedly joining Minnesota's practice squad. Gurley turned down a chance to join Minnesota's active roster late last year to stay on Green Bay's practice squad, but he couldn't crack the Packers' 53-man roster again in camp.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE