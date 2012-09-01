Kellen Winslow released by Seattle Seahawks

Seattle shipped a conditional 2013 seventh-round draft pick in May to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the rights to Winslow, who failed to win over new Bucs coach Greg Schiano this offseason after three productive years with the team. Winslow's time with the Buccaneers included 218 receptions for 2,377 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers are close to what Winslow did in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he hauled in 219 passes for 2,459 yards and 11 scores.