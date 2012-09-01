Kellen Winslow released by Seattle Seahawks

NFL Network and NFL.com's Albert Breer first reported the transaction, citing a source with knowledge of the situation.
Danny O'Neil of The Seattle Times reported Winslow might have refused a paycut, but the Seahawks couldn't have been thrilled with his limited production. Winslow's three catches for 34 yards in the preseason were a far cry from the player of years past.
Winslow was part of a wave of veteran pass catchers brought in during the offseason by coach Pete Carroll. The seven-year veteran was listed along with Zach Miller and Anthony McCoy on the team's 53-man roster, but Winslow failed to outshine those two. McCoy, especially, showed chemistry with rookie starting quarterback Russell Wilson late in the preseason.
Seattle shipped a conditional 2013 seventh-round draft pick in May to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the rights to Winslow, who failed to win over new Bucs coach Greg Schiano this offseason after three productive years with the team. Winslow's time with the Buccaneers included 218 receptions for 2,377 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers are close to what Winslow did in four seasons with the Cleveland Browns, where he hauled in 219 passes for 2,459 yards and 11 scores.
There were moments in Cleveland when Winslow's fierce athleticism alone helped the Browns create matchup problems for defenses, but he's not that player today. Multiple operations to Winslow's battle-worn knees raise questions about his future in the NFL. We wouldn't be surprised to see another club -- thin at tight end -- take a chance on Winslow, but Seattle has seen enough.