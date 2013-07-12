Kellen Winslow Jr.'s goal: 100 catches for New York Jets

Winslow's track record tells us he can step into a key role on offense as the team's starting tight end. That same track record hints that bum knees could render him an afterthought by Week 1.
Brooks: A return to chaos
Winslow, currently in Mission Viejo, Calif. for Mark Sanchez's Jets West camp, believes he has plenty of football left as he approaches his 30th birthday.
"I averaged around 72 (catches per season over my career)," Winslow said Friday, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "My job is to just make plays. When it comes my way, just make the play. I can exceed that. My goal is always to catch 100 balls. Haven't done it yet, but that's my goal. I want to come close."
Before you dismiss Winslow's comments as crazy talk, consider the Jets' current state of affairs. Winslow is, by far, the team's best option at tight end from a playmaking standpoint. Santonio Holmes -- the team's best receiver -- is still recovering from a serious foot injury and represents something of a mystery. Unless you expect a Pro Bowl leap for Jeremy Kerley, the cupboard is mostly bare.
Will Winslow sniff 100 catches? Probably not. But if he manages to get on the field and stay there, targets likely will be plentiful.